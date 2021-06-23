Adams leads in NYC mayoral primary but 2 others have a shot

NEW YORK (AP) — In a speech to supporters late Tuesday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams relished his initial lead in the race to become New York City's next mayor, saying he was proud to have been many voters' “first choice."

But under the city's new ranked choice election system, the ultimate winner in the Democratic primary might be the candidate who most voters pick second, third, fourth or fifth.

With hundreds of thousands of votes set to be redistributed to different candidates in future rounds of tabulation that begin next week, it remained possible for two other candidates, Maya Wiley or Kathryn Garcia, to come out on top.

Early returns show that Adams, a former police captain who also served in the New York state Senate, was the first choice of 32% of those who voted in person on Tuesday or during the early voting period, compared to 22% for Wiley and 20% for Garcia.

Yet it was not clear Wednesday whether the lead would hold.

An undetermined number of mail-in ballots — possibly as many as 200,000 — have yet to be counted.

And victory could hinge on where people who voted for losing candidates ranked Adams, Wiley or Garcia on their ballots, or whether they bothered to rank anyone at all.