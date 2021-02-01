Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of abuse

“I mustered the courage to leave several times, but he would call my house incessantly and threaten to kill himself,” Wood testified.

“On one occasion, I returned to try and defuse the situation, he cornered me in our bedroom, and asked me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my hands and feet. Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand. To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Phoenix Act into law in October 2019, and it took effect in January 2020.

In a 2009 interview with Spin, Manson, now 52, said he has “fantasies every day about smashing (Wood’s) skull in with a sledgehammer.” When asked about the quote by Metal Hammer last year, Manson hung up on the reporter and his representative said it was “obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record and not a factual account.”

Several other women stepped forward with similar allegations against the singer Monday, including one who claimed Manson “gets off on ruining people’s lives.”