Tom Sizemore

The family of actor Tom Sizemore is currently "deciding end of life matters" following an update from doctors, according to a statement CNN received Monday evening from Sizemore's manager Charles Lago.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," the statement said.

"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Earlier this month, Sizemore, 61, was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Tesla stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are rising Monday as the company prepares for its upcoming Investor Day on March 1. The stock jumped nearly 6% and was holding on to a gain of 4.6% at 11:10 a.m. ET Monday morning.

Investors are excited to hear what the company says on Wednesday regarding new innovations and products including potential updates on robotic taxis and a lower priced mass-market vehicle. But it might be what's happening outside its home U.S. market that has the stock surging today.

The Chinese and European markets are the global leaders for electric vehicle (EV) sales, and good news for Tesla came out of both today. Tesla continues to ramp up its German manufacturing plant, and it is now producing 4,000 units per week ahead of schedule, reports Reuters. In China, EV maker Li Auto reported its most recent update for investors, and its promising outlook for the coming months is good news for Tesla too.

Student loan hearing

The Supreme Court met Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. At stake: forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of those people could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely.

Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, all the relief is on hold. The Education Department stopped taking applications in November because of legal challenges to the plan.

The Supreme Court will have the ultimate say on whether Biden can wipe out student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2020.

