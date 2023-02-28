Here's a look at trending topics from today, Feb. 28:
Tom Sizemore
The family of actor Tom Sizemore is currently "deciding end of life matters" following an update from doctors, according to a statement CNN received Monday evening from Sizemore's manager Charles Lago.
"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," the statement said.
"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."
Earlier this month, Sizemore, 61, was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Tesla stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are rising Monday as the company prepares for its upcoming Investor Day on March 1. The stock jumped nearly 6% and was holding on to a gain of 4.6% at 11:10 a.m. ET Monday morning.
Investors are excited to hear what the company says on Wednesday regarding new innovations and products including potential updates on robotic taxis and a lower priced mass-market vehicle. But it might be what's happening outside its home U.S. market that has the stock surging today.
The Chinese and European markets are the global leaders for electric vehicle (EV) sales, and good news for Tesla came out of both today. Tesla continues to ramp up its German manufacturing plant, and it is now producing 4,000 units per week ahead of schedule, reports Reuters. In China, EV maker Li Auto reported its most recent update for investors, and its promising outlook for the coming months is good news for Tesla too.
Student loan hearing
The Supreme Court met Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. At stake: forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of those people could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely.
Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, all the relief is on hold. The Education Department stopped taking applications in November because of legal challenges to the plan.
The Supreme Court will have the ultimate say on whether Biden can wipe out student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2020.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 28
The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns. The Office of Management and Budget calls the guidance, issued Monday, a “critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data.” Some agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State already have restrictions in place; the guidance calls on the rest of the federal government to follow suit within 30 days.
Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. Many people were trapped in their homes by snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, parts of the Northeast saw their most significant snowfall of what has been a mild winter hit overnight. And Michigan fought another battle with ice after a new storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. Some customers around Detroit still lacked power for a sixth day after a previous ice storm.
Conservative justices in the Supreme Court’s majority seem likely to sink President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues Tuesday in questioning the administration’s authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the COVID-19 emergency. The plan has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts. The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.
President Joe Biden says GOP lawmakers could put millions of people’s health care at risk. He is honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels. The Democratic president spoke Tuesday at a recreation center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Using past proposals, Biden says the GOP could try to slash Medicaid and health care benefits, as well as Social Security and Medicare. He says lawmakers who are part of the “Make America Great Again” movement started by former President Donald Trump have shown a willingness to cut funding for health care and allow the federal government to default on its financial obligations.
A defense expert in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial says he thinks two different shooters killed the disgraced attorney’s wife and son. The idea of two killers has hovered over the trial because two different weapons were used and there's no evidence either victim tried to defend themselves. Crime scene expert Tim Palmbach was the first witness to suggest the theory in testimony. Palmbach says the idea is mostly common sense. Also on Monday, the judge agreed with a defense request to let jurors travel to see the Murdaugh home. The date for that visit has not been set.
Court documents say Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed false allegations of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Those allegations are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. In court filings released Monday referencing Murdoch’s deposition, Dominion says he acknowledged that Fox commentators Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity endorsed the false notion of a stolen election. Attorneys for Fox Corp. note that Murdoch testified he never discussed Dominion or voter fraud with any of the accused hosts.
Israeli medics say a Palestinian gunman has shot and killed an Israeli motorist with American citizenship on a West Bank highway as part of a multicar shooting spree. It's the latest bloodshed in a wave of violence, a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank. Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday’s shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Monday came under criticism for failing to restore quiet, and in some cases, appearing to send mixed messages about Israeli violence toward Palestinians. The army also was criticized for its slow response to Sunday night's rampage.
Paul Vallas, the former schools CEO endorsed by the Chicago police union, has advanced to a two-candidate runoff for Chicago mayor. His rival in a bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not yet been decided. Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to lead the city, is still vying to make the April 4 runoff for a second term. Among her top opponents are Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Vallas has called for adding hundreds of police officers to patrol the city, saying crime is out of control.
The final week of the regular season is here, the calendar rounding toward March Madness. A handful of regular-season titles are already wrapped up. Several are still up in the air, like the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. No. 25 Pittsburgh has a half-game lead over No. 16 Miami in the ACC with a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday. No. 3 Kansas leads No. 9 Texas by a game in the Big 12 and will play the Longhorns on Saturday. Top-ranked Houston and No. 4 UCLA are among the teams that have already clinched regular-season titles.