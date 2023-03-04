Today is Saturday, March 4, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Saturday, March 4
Tom Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, has died at age 61. His manager Charles Lago said Sizemore died at a hospital in Burbank, California on Friday. He had suffered a brain aneurysm early Feb. 18 at his Los Angeles home. Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in “Natural Born Killers” and Michael Mann’s cult-classic crime thriller “Heat.” But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and in debt for millions of dollars and sent him to jail.
Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' Friday estimate is an improvement in the outlook. The estimate has ranged up to two weeks. The sheriff attributes the change to the arrival of state assistance. A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains. Thousands of people live at high elevations there in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation. Extraordinary snowfall buried homes and businesses. It overwhelmed the capability of snowplowing equipment geared toward ordinary storms.
Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did that. The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January. That's when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill, which is one of two used in medical abortions. The Food and Drug Administration requires pharmacies to go through a certification process before they dispense the pills. Walgreens says it plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so.
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. Rock will on Saturday night perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. And he’s doing it in grand style, with “Selective Outrage,” a special streaming live on Netflix at 10 p.m. EST. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.
The pops of welding torches and the piecing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in central Ukraine. Instead of producing and repairing mining equipment, a team of workers is busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops. The team is assembling prefabricated materials into underground shelters with a Soviet-era design. They have already shipped 123 of the 2-meter (6 1/2-foot) -wide, 6-meter-long (20-foot) -long structures to areas that include eastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk provinces. The bunkers need to be buried 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) underground and can accommodate up to six soldiers. “This is so they can rest, sit out the attacks,” says the production team's manager.
A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer. That's according to his doctor, who added that no further treatment was required. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said Friday that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16. O’Connor says the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.
A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The sentence issued Friday carries no chance of parole or early release. The Colleton County jury deliberated for less than three hours Thursday before finding Murdaugh guilty of killing his 22-year-old son, Paul, with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, with a rifle on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh soon will be taken to a state prison where he will be held in the highest security.
An 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is at long last getting his due. President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat. Davis' recommendation for the medal had been lost, resubmitted — and then lost again. Biden says Davis was “everything this medal means.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Davis says finally receiving the recognition is like getting a long-anticipated ice cream cone. Davis says: "You know what it looks like, what it smells like. You just haven’t licked it.”
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that c…
In 1990, Hank Gathers dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.
