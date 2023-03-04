Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did that. The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January. That's when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill, which is one of two used in medical abortions. The Food and Drug Administration requires pharmacies to go through a certification process before they dispense the pills. Walgreens says it plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so.