Actor Allison Mack gets 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case

Mack wept at times while reading her statement to the court. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her he believed her apology was sincere, but said she deserved a serious sentence for becoming “a willing and proactive ally” of Raniere.

Under advisory sentencing guidelines, Mack would face between 14 and 17 1/2 years behind bars, but her defense team argued in court papers that probation or a sentence to home confinement is more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any prison term should be below the guidelines range because of her cooperation.

“The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Mack’s descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack,” her lawyers wrote in court papers.

A victim, Jessica Joan, rejected Mack's apologies, telling the judge Wednesday that the actor deserved no mercy.

“She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth,” Joan said. “Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being.”