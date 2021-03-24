Activists seek probe of school team's anti-Semitic language

He said the words were not directed at the opposing team or at a particular player.

“It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program,” he said. “In short, this was a systemic failure.”

Coach Dave Maimaron also released a statement in which he apologized.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” he said. He called the language “careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

The school announced Wednesday that a game scheduled for Friday against Hingham has been canceled.

“We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players,” Antonucci said in a statement. “A decision about future games will be made at a later date."

Massachusetts high school football is being played in the spring this year because the coronavirus pandemic caused postponement of the fall season.

Duxbury in recent years has been one of the state's most successful teams with five state Super Bowl championships since 2005.

