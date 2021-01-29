Activists: Next Columbus police chief must be an outsider

“The next chief should be someone who believes in diversity, that believes in equity, that believes in equality, that believes in justice, and that would be willing to hold their police officers accountable for how they engage and how they serve the citizens of Columbus,” Benton said.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that Black residents, about 28% of the Columbus population, accounted for about half of all use-of-force incidents from 2015 through 2019.

Quinlan, who is white, was selected for by Ginther in December 2019. He was chosen over Perry Tarrant, a former assistant police chief in Seattle, who is Black. At the time, Ginther said Quinlan must address racism within the department’s ranks, including further diversifying the department.

Ginther, a Democrat, said a new national search will be conducted for the next chief, though activists note the last national search ended in an internal hire. If Seattle's Tarrant isn't chosen this time, they say, taxpayer money spent on a national search shouldn't result in another external hire.