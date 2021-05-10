Activists demand answers after Black baby killed in shootout

In a Facebook post on May 3, the sheriff's office from East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, alerted the public to be on the lookout for Smith.

“Right now, our top priority is locating that child safely,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Before Smith and La'Mello were killed, Smith led police on a chase across state lines. The pursuit was joined by more than a dozen officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

A video taken by a bystander shows the final barrage of gunfire after more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, blue lights flashing, pursued Smith’s car.

An autopsy determined that La’Mello Parker died of a single gunshot wound. The coroner of Harrison County, Mississippi — Brian Switzer — told The Associated Press last week that Biloxi police investigators would compare the bullet to the weapons that were fired at the scene to try to determine the source of the fatal shot.

Switzer declined to say what part of the baby’s body was shot. He said a pathologist will determine whether the fatal shot came from close range or a distance.