Activists call for 21-day cease-fire to Kansas City violence

He said many residents in those neighborhoods are plagued by low-income jobs, a lack of mental and emotional health services and too-easy access to weapons and drugs.

Besides helping people in difficult situations, the larger goals are to prompt politicians to make systemic changes that truly address the problems, Howard said, as well as engage all of the Kansas City region in confronting the violence.

“We're fighting as hard as we can in the streets for our people," he said. "Our feet are treading the path of the bloodshed, and then we look up to the state and federal government, we're not getting any help with policy and law. That has to change.”

Despite the seemingly overwhelming odds, organizers believe they can make a dent in the violence by giving people alternatives to violence, Howard said. Group members plan to saturate social media with their message, as well as meet at the site of every homicide in the next three weeks, where they will pray, offer comfort and hand out literature about the program.

“I can't remember the last time we went 21 days without a murder in Kansas City,” Howard said. “But we do believe it’s attainable if we focus on it and get in the trenches and show people we care."

