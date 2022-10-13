'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina

Multiple people have been wounded in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.” The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. WakeMed Hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said at least three people connected to the shooting were being treated at the hospital.