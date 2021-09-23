ACLU, voter groups sue in Ohio over new legislative maps

“The blatant defiance of the reforms that were overwhelmingly passed by Ohio voters just six years ago is not only a violation of law, but is also a slap in the face to the people of this state," Levenson said in a statement. "We are going to this state’s highest court to ensure that Ohio voters are able to have a voice in their government.”

Under Ohio's new redistricting system, the Ohio Supreme Court has original and exclusive jurisdiction over legal disputes over the map.

Huffman pushed back against accusations of gerrymandering in a Friday guest column in The Columbus Dispatch as based on “a false narrative.”

He said the map is “both constitutional and compliant” with the directives voters approved, and that it keeps districts compact and communities together.

“Make no mistake, special interest groups tried very hard to undermine the process by pressuring members to accept so-called ‘representational fairness,'” he wrote. “This is simply the basic definition of gerrymandering, as these groups insist on telling Ohio voters what is fair.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0