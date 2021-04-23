ACLU: Oregon city sues BLM activists over public records fee

The lawsuit stems from a decision by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who reviewed the case at the Peacekeepers' request and found the city's fee was unreasonable. Under Oregon law, parties can appeal public records disputes to county district attorneys.

The city says it is now worried that with his decision, Hummel created a new standard for public records fee waiver requests that is contrary to state law and sets a precedent for groups demanding the city waive fees in future large record requests.

“Because we process requests in a non-discriminatory manner, a new standard for fee waiver requests could mean City staff have to perform free work for other groups or individuals with very different political or social views from the Peacekeepers,” Mary Winters, the city’s attorney, wrote in an email to The Bulletin. “The issue of the standard is important enough to take to court and get a clear answer.”

“This issue is not about (the) content of records, but is a relatively straightforward and honest disagreement on the reasonableness of fees and whether the City has discretion to charge fees for a broad and expansive request in this case.”