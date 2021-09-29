ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

Brown had just been processed and was wearing inmate's clothing when he was brought before the officer, the station reported. On camera, the officer asks a deputy, "What happened to him? He resisted?” and the deputy nods yes.

Pouncy did not respond to a call or a text to two phone numbers identified in an online database as possibly his. He no longer works for the sheriff's office or for the Coushatta Police Department, where KSLA reported he was working a year ago. The lawsuit said Pouncy left the sheriff’s office after coming under investigation.

Records in the DeSoto Parish District Attorney's Office indicate that the matter was sent there as a malfeasance case which state police investigated, said Shawn Parker, an investigator for Charles Adams, who took office in January.

Although Brown can be heard in the video asking to go to a hospital, he was not taken to one until another deputy saw his condition, according to the ACLU. It said the deputies accused of beating him were with him at the hospital during treatment for a broken nose, a broken bone around his left eye and abrasions on his left eyelid, among other things.

Brown's complaint is just one of 400 the organization has received alleging racist policing in Louisiana, eight of them in DeSoto Parish, the ACLU said.