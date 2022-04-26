Accused Oregon child murderer had visions of her daughter's death

Since October 2020, Rebekah Gasperino — the Albany mom accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter — and her husband Scott Gasperino have been going through a divorce, and court paperwork shows both he and the Oregon Department of Human Services sounded the alarm on the suspect's potential mental health issues.

“Rebekah has a spiritual vision in which Sophia is dead and she is unsure how Sophia is killed in her vision,” a Department of Human Services caseworker wrote in a March 23 protective action plan.

Meanwhile, twice during Linn County Circuit Court proceedings, Scott Gasperino filed motions seeking custody of their daughter Sophia Saffron Gasperino by asserting that she was in immediate danger from her mother, court paperwork shows.

The alleged murder

The Albany Police Department arrested Rebekah Gasperino, 32, Saturday, April 23 on suspicion of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

At around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release, an officer stopped a vehicle occupied by Rebekah Gasperino. During the traffic stop, police learned the suspect could pose a danger to herself or others and officers decided to check on Sophia immediately.

Arriving to the 2000 block of Sun Place Southeast in Albany, officers searched the cul-de-sac home where they found Sophia already dead. No other children were in the home.

Court documents filed Monday, April 25 allege the murder was unlawful, intentional and premeditated.

In the news release, Albany police said Scott Gasperino and extended family members were cooperating with the investigation.

Sophia's death comes after more than a year of marital conflicts in court between her parents during which Scott Gasperino expressed concern for his daughter's safety.

Divorce and custody battles

In November 2020 court filings, Scott Gasperino said he believed the marriage could be repaired with help, but he also reported his wife’s alleged mental health problems.

“My wife has been observed to be unfit to be alone with our daughter by her family and by others at Mercy House Shelter. She had been hearing voices, and obeyed said voices to make dangerous choices,” Scott Gasperino wrote.

In related paperwork, he wrote there was an Oregon Department of Human Services case against Rebekah Gasperino. She was not seeking the counseling the agency wanted her to get or the psychological evaluation it had recommended multiple times, he said.

Based upon a preponderance of the evidence presented in 2020, Judge Thomas McHill ruled that Sophia Gasperino was not in immediate danger at the time, and he denied the motion.

The court process to dissolve their marriage continued, and on March 31, Scott Gasperino again signed a motion for order of immediate danger against his wife.

He wrote that DHS had created a protective action plan that called for Sophia to live with him at his parent’s house, and for Rebekah’s parenting time to be supervised.

“DHS has requested I take legal action to extend the plan past its expiration date of April 3, 2022,” Scott Gasperino added. The protective action plan, attached to the court filing, included details about Rebekah Gasperino’s aforementioned vision of her daughter’s death.

A hearing on the motion was held on April 1 before Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, and the parties stipulated that Scott Gasperino would move back to the family residence and that his motion for an order of immediate danger would be dismissed.

However, in an April 12 letter to Kittson-MaQatish, Rebekah Gasperino requested that the dissolution of marriage proceed to trial because she had concerns that weren’t being addressed.

She claimed it was her husband who had mental health issues and said she tried to file for a restraining order when Scott Gasperino took custody of Sophia between March 21 and April 3.

“Scott has been saying I have poor mental health, he used that as an excuse to have Sophia and keep her from me for the most part,” Rebekah Gasperino wrote.

“I feel like Scott is robbing me of parenting Sophia because of his claims about my mental health and I feel like he is not being fair. He stopped letting me watch Sophia like I normally would. He also won’t let me take Sophia to the store and to Church (sic),” she wrote, later in the letter to the judge.

Rebekah Gasperino believed that if she finalized the divorce without a trial, her husband would try to “bully” her and keep Sophia from her in the future, like he did when he took Sophia to live with his parents for two weeks from March 21 and April 3, she added.

Kittson-MaQatish responded on April 13 via letter: “Because you have an attorney, I need you to communicate with your attorney. I believe the court is waiting for one of the attorneys to file a stipulated general judgment of dissolution with the court,” Kittson-MaQatish wrote.

That divorce case remains open, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Arraignment

More than a dozen family and friends of Scott Gasperino gathered in a Linn County courtroom Monday afternoon for Rebekah Gasperino's arraignment. During the proceedings, Rebekah Gasperino was arraigned on one charge of aggravated murder, the conviction of which could result in a sentence of 30 years to life.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Keith Stein ordered Gasperino be held without bail at the Linn County Jail.

During the court proceedings, prosecutor Jessica Cooney alleged Rebekah Gasperino admitted to killing Sophia in a probable cause affidavit for the case.

Stein ordered that an attorney from the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services be appointed as Rebekah Gasperino's defense attorney.

The next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 9.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0