Abuse victims to seek school action on Schembechler's legacy

DETROIT (AP) — Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor are expected to call for action by the University of Michigan’s board as the legacy of the school’s legendary gridiron coach is being questioned over what he knew.

The group has planned a news conference in Ann Arbor on Wednesday — a day before Michigan regents are to hold a regularly scheduled meeting.

No action items involving former coach Bo Schembechler, Dr. Robert E. Anderson or litigation against the school by abuse victims were listed on the agenda for the virtual meeting.

The Associated Press emailed regents Tuesday for comment. A spokesman for regent Jordan Acker said he “will be willing to talk at some point but not now because this matter is ongoing.”

Hundreds of men allegedly were abused by Anderson during his nearly four decades working for the university — a period in which he also treated staffers, their families and other patients.

Parker Stinar, a lawyer representing former players and others who claim abuse by Anderson, said he expects Schembechler, along with a statue of the coach outside a campus football building that bears his name, to be discussed at Wednesday’s news event.