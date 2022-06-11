 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

About 20 million watched primetime Jan. 6 hearing

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 20 million people watched Thursday night's hearing of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company include viewers from 12 television networks that aired the rare primetime hearing, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and FOX Business Network.

The numbers do not include online viewers or those who watched on PBS.

Capitol Riot Investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation.

The hearing, which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the U.S. East Coast, made many elements of the ongoing investigation public for the first time, including a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from President Donald Trump's inner circle.

By comparison, the opening day of each of the Trump impeachment trials drew about 11 million viewers. Those aired during the day on fewer networks, but the far higher figures from Thursday suggest that the primetime experiment succeeded in capturing national attention in a way usually reserved for live sporting events.

People are also reading…

Fox News, which did not air the hearings, drew nearly 3 million viewers for the same two hours.

Last week's highest rated television shows, the first two games of the NBA finals on ABC, each had between 11 million and 12 million viewers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News