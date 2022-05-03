 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl tests positive for Covid-19 after White House Correspondents Dinner

  Updated
ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for Covid-19 on May 2, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Geographic

ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for Covid-19 Monday night, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

"He tested negative on Saturday afternoon before the White House Correspondents Dinner by medically supervised staff. He had no symptoms on Saturday," the source said, adding that Karl "is currently isolating and participating in contact tracing."

Karl's positive test, first reported by Politico, comes days after he attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, where he sat next to Kim Kardashian and briefly shook hands with President Joe Biden.

Attendees at the dinner were required to show proof of vaccination and a same-day negative Covid antigen test.

Karl is fully vaccinated, boosted and tested regularly, according to the source familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

