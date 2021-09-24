Abbas issues ultimatum to Israel in harsh UN address

He said he was willing to negotiate final borders over the coming year but that if Israel did not ultimately end its occupation of the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories it seized in the 1967 war, then he would reconsider recognition of Israel. Israel annexed east Jerusalem shortly after the war in a move that is not internationally recognized.

“If this is not achieved, why maintain recognition of Israel based on the 1967 borders?" Abbas said. He also threatened to confront Israel at the International Court of Justice.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the address, which was delivered after the country largely shut down for the weekly Jewish Sabbath.

Palestinian recognition of Israel was the foundation of the 1993 Oslo accords that launched the Middle East peace process. Talks ground to a halt more than a decade ago, and Israel's current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is still widely seen internationally as the only way to resolve the conflict.

Abbas' harsh rhetoric reflects widespread Palestinian frustration with the moribund peace process.