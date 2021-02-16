Aargh! Tampa delays Gasparilla pirate festival until 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — For more than 100 years, Tampa has held a celebration of pirate lore known as Gasparilla. Avast, mateys, it's not to be this time.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla represented Tampa's old guard when it began the event in 1904, and is still at the helm today. This year's event was postponed and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group now says the next one won't be held until January 2022.

The Gasparilla parade annually draws hundreds of thousands of people as beads and other trinkets are thrown from floats, some resembling pirate ships and firing cannons. It runs along Tampa Bay on Bayshore Boulevard.

The parade includes music, marching bands, and much merriment. Some people, transformed into pirate garb, even yell, “Aargh!” or maybe “Aye!”

A highlight is the mock invasion of Tampa by “krewe” members dressed as pirates coming ashore from a fully rigged 165-foot sailing vessel, decked out as if it came from the 18th century. The idea is that they come to “plunder and pillage” the city.

There are 60 or so “ krewes ” in the parade who also do charitable and social events the year round.