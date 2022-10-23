 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A victory for Kevin Spacey, Joni Mitchell returning and country music legends honored | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

This week's episode includes:

  • A jury ruled Oscar winner Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986.
  • Joni Mitchell will be back onstage after a rare performance.
  • The Country Music Hall of Fame welcomed its newest inductees.
  • Pop band BTS will need to serve in South Korea’s military.
  • Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to liquor theft.
  • Basketball great Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

