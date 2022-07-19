A transformer explodes at Hoover Dam, AOC and other Dems arrested, and more trending news

Take a look at some trending topics for today, July 19.
Hoover Dam
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished.
No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity continued to flow to 1.3 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California.
The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers.
Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit will not be kicking off the UK and European leg of their "Still Sucks" tour.
Frontman Fred Durst and the band posted a note on their verified Instagram account.
"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour," the note reads. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit."
AOC
16 Democratic politicians might have been arrested today at an abortion rights rally just outside Washington D.C.
Those reported arrest by authorities include Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Veronica Escobar, Ayanna Pressley, Jackie Speier, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, it's unclear if lawmakers law Ocasio-Cortez actually were put into handcuffs.
Images circulating on social media and re-shared by outlets like the New York Post show Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez mimicking being cuffed and then raising an arm in solidarity moments later.
Chelsea Handler
Claes Oldenburg
Toys R Us
Drew Barrymore
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 19
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. The New York Democrat made his remarks Tuesday. And that affirms President Joe Biden’s call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to pivotal West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats want to craft the bill and approve it over likely unanimous Republican opposition by Congress’ recess next month. And they're already hailing it as a victory. Passage would give the party a victory just ahead of November's congressional elections.
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for his seat on Tuesday, defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. In other top contests Tuesday in Maryland, voters were selecting nominees in the highly competitive contest to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He has endorsed Kelly Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in his administration. Her top challenge in the Republican gubernatorial primary was from Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies.
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.
New research shows students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year. That's according to a study released Tuesday by NWEA, a nonprofit research group that administers standardized tests. The study found that if rebounding occurs at the same pace it did in the 2021-2022 school year, the timeline for a full recovery would likely reach beyond the 2024 deadline for schools to spend their federal funds.
After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin’s own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions. NATO allies have bolstered their military presence in Eastern Europand sent weapons to Ukraine to counter the Russian attack. Putin held talks Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on some of the most pressing issues facing the region.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”
Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal. Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.