A Toronto Film Festival that straddles normal and virtual

The festival this year has been downsized — about 100 films will play, almost twice the number of 2020 but roughly half of a typical year. Some of the fall's top premieres — among them “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog," “Spencer" and “The Last Duel" — opted instead to first unspool at Venice (though each will screen in Toronto, too).

Some of the most anticipated TIFF debuts include Michael Showalter's “The Eyes of Tammy Faye," starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as the televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker; Stephen Karam's adaptation of his Tony-winning play, “The Humans”; Antoine Fuqua's Los Angeles crime thriller “The Guilty,” with Jake Gyllenhaal; and “Dear Evan Hansen,” Stephen Chbosky's musical with Ben Platt reprising his Broadway role as an anxiety-ridden, depressed teen whose encounter with another high-schooler who kills himself thrusts Evan into an awkward spotlight.

Chbosky premiered his 2012 breakthrough “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” at TIFF. This time, a different festival experience awaits.

“The one thing I’ve learned in the last year and a half is to rid myself of expectations. Nobody knows what anything is from one day to the next. So I just am grateful we were invited and I’m honored we were invited to open the festival,” says Chbosky. “At this point, it feels like it’s all icing.”