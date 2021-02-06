A toddler is about to release an album recorded in the womb

Hart, a bassist for psych-rock band Psychic Ills, and Diaz Mathé, a collaborator of Lee "Scratch" Perry, have been making music together since they met in 2016, and together they form a band called Tierra del Fuego. This project put the two artists "in a new orbit," Hart said.

"The whole experience was very fulfilling. The rhythms and harmonies created with this technology are very different to the ones we would produce ourselves and being able to work with such material has been both challenging and very rewarding," she added.

The two mixed the album together in 2020, after Luca's birth. Luca was present for the mixing sessions, and she reacted to hearing her own music for the first time by opening her eyes wide-open and staring at her parents in a way that, according to Sacred Bones, made it clear "she had already lived" those sounds.

"She loves music, all kinds," Hart said of Luca, now a toddler. Do mom and dad hope Luca will follow in their footsteps?

"She will choose her path in life and we will support her choices every step of the way," Hart said.

Last week's weird news

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0