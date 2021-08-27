A struggle to prevent suicides at soaring NYC sculpture

There was opposition at times, from those who doubted whether barriers would work and questioned what the physical impact on the iconic bridge would be, he said.

The bridge currently has prevention efforts in place, consisting of signage as well as officers patrolling all the time, who Cosulich-Schwartz said are able to prevent the vast majority of suicide attempts.

Still, he said, there are on average about 30 suicides at the bridge annually, and there was a push for more to be done.

“You talk to the families that have lost loved ones at the bridge and it becomes clear quickly that one is too many,” he said. “And if there’s something that we can do to reduce or eliminate suicide on our iconic structure, that’s something we can and should be doing.”

On a recent day, visitors to the plaza where the Vessel stands were open to the idea of adapting the structure out of safety concerns.

“It is beautiful and I imagine that the concept, the idea, was that in each level you have a frame of the city ... but it’s a failed design,” said Natalia Villarejo, 38, of Puerto Rico, who was looking forward to climbing it before discovering it was closed.