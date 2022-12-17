 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

A spotlight on cryptocurrency, protecting gay marriage and remembering Sandy Hook | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

We’ll review several topics on this week's look back at the week in news.

First, we’ll look at the latest following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange as well as the arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. We’ll also review other key financial stories this week, including interest rates and inflation.

In political news, President Biden signed a bill that will protect gay and interracial marriage. We’ll also look at what the outgoing governor of Arizona is doing about the border crisis.

We have stories looking back at the 10th anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

And finally, we'll listen to key health and science headlines from the week.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Officials in Pennsylvania shut down Interstate 76 due to an ice storm, the United States-Mexico border is seeing a surge of migrants as a pandemic policy is ending, and more of today's top videos.

Breaking News