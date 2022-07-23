WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra National Forest spokesman says more than 6,000 ordered to evacuate fast-moving California wildfire.
A Sierra National Forest spokesman says more than 6,000 ordered to evacuate fast-moving California wildfire
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
Severe thunderstorm watch for the northeast, Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing', and more trending news
AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast. Also, Emilia Clarke has suffered two brain aneurysms, takeaways from the Uvalde shooting report, and more.
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities. Get that and more on some of today's trending topics.
A man charged with trying to kill his sister, who woke from a coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest.
Her death remained a mystery for 46 years. DNA from a coffee cup at an airport has led to an arrest.
With the help of DNA lifted from a coffee cup, investigators were able to charge a Pennsylvania man with the stabbing of a 19-year-old woman in 1975.
Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference today that the actions of the civilian who shot and killed 20-year-old mall shooter Jonathan Sapirman were “nothing short of heroic".
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list.
Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.