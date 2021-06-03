A senior was told he couldn't walk at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped up.

"At that moment I didn't have time to get upset or go back and forth with her -- it was a no-brainer," Butler said.

Butler took off his shoes, two sizes too big for Peters, which the senior graciously accepted. The teacher let him in with only a few minutes to spare before they were to begin the ceremony, and Butler attended the ceremony barefoot.

"You don't stop a kid from receiving his high school diploma, already the most important moment of their life to that point, you don't take that away for something as small as shoes -- and that's exactly what was going to happen," Butler said.

Getting the shoes brought back the joy of the day

Peters said he was embarrassed, but getting Bulter's shoes brought back the joy of the day.

"It felt good walking across the stage and hearing everybody saying my name," Peters said.

As he shuffled across the stage, curling his toes to keep the large shoes from falling off, Peters's mom, Jima Smith, told CNN she didn't even know that it was her son.

"I see him sliding across the stage and wondered, 'Whose shoes does he have on?'" Smith said.