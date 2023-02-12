In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
It was a week of broken records. First, in music, Beyoncé established a new mark with her 32nd Grammy. And then, in basketball, LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer.
In other news:
- AMC is planning to charge more money for good seats.
- Composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach as well as "Murphy Brown" actor Charles Kimbrough died.
- Disney is working on new "Toy Story," "Frozen" and "Zootopia" movies.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
