A potential Powell renomination for Fed faces some dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resistance to the potential renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified this week, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming the first senator to publicly oppose him and many progressive groups pushing for some alternative leader at the Fed.

Powell receives generally high marks from economists and Wall Street for his actions in steering the economy through the pandemic recession. But he has come under fire from some progressive groups around issues that are traditionally not major points of contention when the Fed's leadership is considered, such as financial regulation, or have never come up before, such as climate change.

Powell's term will expire on Feb. 5, 2022, and most analysts say he's still likely to be renominated and confirmed by the Senate for a second four-year term. But his future seems less certain than it was a month ago.

The White House declined to say Wednesday whether President Joe Biden had decided on a Fed chair or what influence Warren’s statements might have but said Biden is still consulting with his economic team on the matter.