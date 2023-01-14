 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A new documents controversy, Georgia grand jury completes probe and the House gets to work | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some political headlines from the past week. 

  • There is a new controversy involving classified documents, but this time with President Biden.
  • A Georgia grand jury has completed its probe into the 2020 election.
  • And we look at several headlines involving the new GOP-controlled House.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

