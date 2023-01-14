A new documents controversy, Georgia grand jury completes probe and the House gets to work | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some political headlines from the past week.
- There is a new controversy involving classified documents, but this time with President Biden.
- A Georgia grand jury has completed its probe into the 2020 election.
- And we look at several headlines involving the new GOP-controlled House.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
