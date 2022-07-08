A million species face extinction, Congress to get fewer Trump records, and more top news tonight

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.
Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.
A federal appeals court has narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump’s finances.
Friday’s decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won’t be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.
A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted. The appellate panel narrowed the request even more.
People are also reading…
- Waterloo police investigating store robbery
- Police respond to shooting victim at hospital
- UPDATE: Allegations of racist taunts mar Waterloo East softball game at Charles City
- Former Cedar Falls church to be torn down, replaced with 'pocket' neighborhood
- UPDATE: One detained following assault, chase
- Sumner-Fredericksburg's Morgan Brandt carried on the family tradition
- Final plans emerging for Gates and Byrnes Park project
- UPDATE: Allegations of racist taunts mar Waterloo East softball game at Charles City
- Vintage toy show in Waterloo Wednesday, Thursday will be hosted by 'Pawn Stars' expert
- Cedar Valley to celebrate July 4th weekend with fireworks and festivities
- WATCH NOW: Lost Island Themepark is ready for crowds
- WATCH NOW: Spinning, flying and flipping through Waterloo's new theme park
- Waverly Country Club votes to transfer ownership of property, operations to city
- Brother, Leader, Teammate: Cedar Falls’ Trey Campbell is the ‘whole package’
- Busch Light is flying off shelves right now. Why?
Other major news today:
- By BARBARA ORTUTAY, TOM KRISHER and MATT O'BRIEN - Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
Also today:
- The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control.
- President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right.
All the latest national news tonight
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Print Ads
All the latest local news tonight
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
As featured on
Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and ene…
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!