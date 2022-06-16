Stacker explored the history and significance of Juneteenth by examining historical documentation, the lasting importance of this historic day, and by confuting the most egregious misinformation about it.
A look at the history and significance of Juneteenth
- Nicole Caldwell, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
🎧 Where exactly is Tornado Alley? Learn more about its location and history on the newest Across the Sky podcast.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike since 1994.
The Jan. 6 committee has postponed Wednesday's hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. Get the latest on the hearings.
Rep. Adam Schiff says the Justice Department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.