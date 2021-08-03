A look at the harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

When Bennett complained to administration officials that she felt like the governor was hitting on her, she was transferred to another job. The administration did not formally investigate or report the allegations to the governor's Office of Employee Relations, the attorney general's investigators determined.

Cuomo apologized to Bennett in a recorded video released in response to the attorney general's report, saying that he had been trying to counsel her after she confided in him that she is a sexual assault survivor because someone in his family had suffered a similar experience.

STATE ENTITY EMPLOYEE NO. 1

A woman who worked for an entity affiliated with the state told investigators that Cuomo tapped and grabbed her butt while they posed for a photo at a 2019 event sponsored by her organization. She told friends about it at the time, the report states.

Cuomo's statement does not mention this interaction.

VIRGINIA LIMMIATIS

Virginia Limmiatis, an energy company worker, said Cuomo ran his fingers on the lettering that ran across the chest of her shirt when they met in a rope line at a 2017 event. He then told her he was going to say there was a spider on her shoulder and proceeded to brush her chest with his hand, the report said.