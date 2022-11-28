A look at the best public college in every state

Public colleges and universities can come with far less sticker shock than their private sector counterparts, but that isn't to say they offer a substandard education or even diminished cachet. Coverage of the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal exposed the underhanded—and illegal—tactics some affluent parents will employ to ensure their child's acceptance not just to the Ivy League, but also to top-tier public schools such as UCLA, UC Berkeley, and the University of Texas at Austin.
Using the most recent data compiled by the Department of Education, as well as feedback from millions of current students and alumni, Niche ranked over 500 public colleges and universities based on academic programs, student life, affordability, and admission statistics. Stacker compiled a list of the best public colleges in every state using Niche's 2023 Top Public Universities in America ranking.
Most schools that made the cut were created or repurposed due to the Morrill Land Grant Act, signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1862. The Morrill Act gifted 30,000 acres of public land to every state, with the caveat that it would be sold and the profits used to create and sustain agricultural and engineering colleges. Many of these new institutions had fewer than a dozen students and struggled to survive, sometimes battling the landscape and enrollment challenges.
Today, a handful of land-grant schools continue to specialize in agriculture, science, and engineering, although most have grown exponentially over the years and currently offer programs across various disciplines, including business, medicine, law, and the humanities. With access to multimillion-dollar budgets and state-of-the-art facilities, public universities are frequently at the forefront of some of the most innovative and life-changing research in science and technology.
