 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

A look at how some states spend millions from lottery ticket sales

  • 0

The Powerball lottery jackpot is now at $1.5 billion after nobody won Wednesday's winning numbers drawing.

OddsSeeker.com reviewed news and information on the various uses of lottery funds among the 50 U.S. states, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, to find out how a few notable states are using theirs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The human brain is really big! But why?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News