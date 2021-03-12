A look at 13 new steps Biden's team is launching to fight the virus. Plus, today's latest virus news.

President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. The administration will:

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that compared with white Americans, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to have experienced job and other income losses during the pandemic, and those who have lost income are more likely to have found themselves in deep financial holes.

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on children's mental health, with doctors saying virus-related phobias, tics and eating disorders rising along with attempted suicides.

Germany's top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighboring countries have paused their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was responsible.

The South's largest St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled, as is the boozy riverside festival that accompanies it. Regardless, Savannah is preparing for its largest crowds since the yearlong pandemic began — an influx that officials worry could bring a surge in coronavirus infections.