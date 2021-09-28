A jury convicted R. Kelly; will his music face consequences?

Yet as many pointed out at the time, the history of pop, R&B and rock music is overloaded with artists who not only sexually abused underaged girls, but also celebrated it in their songs.

And legendary producer Phil Spector, whose hands are on classic hits available everywhere, was a convicted murderer.

“These sort of lines of morality are hard to draw, and Spotify found that out very quickly,” Aswad said. “You’re looking at where you draw the line. If it’s going to be, Did someone get convicted? Convicted of what? A felony? What if someone stole a car?"

But when Lifetime aired “Surviving R. Kelly” early in 2019, moves against him were inevitable. His RCA label dropped him, and Lady Gaga apologized for working with him and took their duet off streaming platforms.

At the peak of Kelly's success, Aswad said, the fortune he amassed helped him fight the stories about him, and people who made money with him made them less likely to abandon him.

But his finances appear to have been in serious decline. Crain’s Chicago Business reported that a $2.9 million foreclosure was filed on Kelly’s suburban Chicago mansion in 2011, and it was auctioned off in 2013 for $950,000. The Chicago Sun-Times reported at the time that he owed the IRS more than $4.8 million.