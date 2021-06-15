A guide to the US military guns most often lost or stolen

In November 2015, a civilian broke into an Army armory and stole six M4 carbines and 10 M11 pistols. All six of the M4 carbines were recovered but five of the 10 M11 pistols remain at large.

M240 MACHINE GUN

A product of the late-70s, this fully automatic machine gun is still used today by every branch of the U.S. military. The modern-day versions of the weapon -- the M240 Bravo and Golf respectively -- is used extensively by ground, air and sea forces.

Originally manufactured as a secondary weapon for tanks and light armored vehicles, the M240’s reliability as a medium machine gun was later adopted for use by ground and mobile infantry units seeking to replace the Vietnam-era M60 machine gun.

Each weapon costs roughly between $6,000 and $9,000 depending on the version and can weigh upwards of 23 pounds unloaded. The M240 can commonly be seen mounted on vehicles, watercraft and aircraft. While the machine gun is equipped with bipods to assist in stability and accuracy, use of the weapon in infantry units can fall to a crew which helps carry the weapon’s ammunition and tripod.