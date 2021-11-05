'A great lion with a big heart': Colin Powell honored at funeral

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President George W. Bush stand during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (AP) — Friends, family and former colleagues gathered Friday at Washington National Cathedral to honor Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state.
The funeral on a sunny and chilly day drew dignitaries and friends from across a wide political and military spectrum. They included former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former secretary of states James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley, as well as other service chiefs.
Richard Armitage, who shared a 40-year friendship with Powell and served for a time as Powell's deputy secretary of state, recalled Powell's "sense of humor, his insatiable curiosity and his comfort in his own skin."
Madeleine Albright, Powell's predecessor at the State Department, noted that despite their differences in background, she and Powell became close friends.
"The reason is that, beneath that glossy exterior of warrior statesman, was one of the gentlest and most decent people any of us will ever meet," Albright said.
"Colin Powell was a great lion with a big heart," eulogized Powell's son, Michael.
Read the full story here: PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Scenes from Colin Powell's funeral
Former President George W. Bush greets former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice before a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush arrive before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks with former President Barack Obama before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a funeral service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
A service program rests on a seat during a funeral service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
First lady Jill Biden greets former President Barack Obama as former first lady Michelle Obama watches before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
The flag-draped casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is carried into the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
The flag-draped casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch the casket during a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. At right are former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President George W. Bush stand during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Alma Powell cries during a funeral for her husband, former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage gives a eulogy during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gives a eulogy during a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage walks after giving a eulogy during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Michael Powell gives a eulogy for his father, during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Clergy surround the casket during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
