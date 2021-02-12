A fight or a 'fight'? In impeachment, a clash about context

Fight for your rights, fight for your children, join the fight against breast cancer: Do those always involve fists? “Take aim against cavities,” an old toothpaste commercial once exhorted, and guns were nowhere in sight. A great movie or TV show can blow us away. We lash out. We throw elbows. We slap people down. Sometimes we go for the jugular.

“This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language that has been used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years,” van der Veen said.

That’s where context comes in. And context is where the arguments in the Senate this week came to a head.

With Trump and his remarks on Jan. 6 to supporters, many of whom went on to storm the Capitol, the question of context came down to this: Can a speaker be held responsible if a metaphor produces violent results after being perceived, from a mob’s vantage point, as literal?

After all, a euphemism in a debate or an interview is far different — at least in impeachment prosecutors’ view — from a euphemism in front of a specific, agitated crowd about a specific thing that could happen in the immediate future.