A fentanyl epidemic and what one Montana city is doing to save lives | Behind the Headlines podcast

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 100,000 people died last year due to a drug overdose. And that was and increase of 15% compared to 2020. What's to blame for this continuing rise in drug use and overdose deaths? Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl.

Host Teri Barr is spoke with Kasey Faur and Mike Smith, reporters with The Montana Standard in Butte, Montana, who wrote a recent series on fentanyl use that revealed a similar trend.

While this episode focuses on reporting centered on Butte, it serves as an example of what’s happening across the country. Following their reporting, Butte city leaders decided to take renewed action to fight the use of the drug and by extension the deaths it was leaving in its wake.

