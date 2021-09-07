A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

After building confidence in moviegoing over the summer, delta has sapped some of Hollywood’s momentum. The National Research Group had recorded more than 80% of moviegoers were comfortable going to theaters in July. But that number dipped to 67% last month.

Yet summer’s last big movie, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” gave the fall a major lift with $90 million in estimated ticket sales over the four-day Labor Day weekend -- one of the best performances of the pandemic. Notably, it was only playing in theaters. Even before all the numbers were in, Rothman and Sony moved up the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the sequel to its $856 million superhero hit, by two weeks to Oct. 1. It kicks off Sony’s slate including Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbuster: Afterlife” (Nov. 19), Denzel Washington’s “A Journal for Jordan” (Dec. 10) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Dec. 17).

Expect little of the debates about the future of movie theaters to get settled anytime soon.

“Until the pandemic is genuinely behind us, I don’t think that you can prognosticate about what the future of cinema is going to be,” says Rothman. “It’s still on emergency footing right now.”