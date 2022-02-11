An Illinois woman held hostage in her home was rescued after her daughter noticed she had not sent her Wordle score and alerted local authorities.
The woman, 80-year-old Denyse Holt, told CNN affiliate WBBM that a naked man entered her Lincolnwood home, dragged her around the house, disconnected phone lines, and eventually barricaded her into a bathroom, where she stayed for about 17 hours.
"I didn't think I was going to live," she told the station.
Lincolnwood police officers went to check on the homeowner Sunday night after receiving a call from her concerned daughter who hadn't heard from her, the police department said in a news release. The village of Lincolnwood is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago.
Her daughter, who was in Seattle, told the station she noticed her mother was not reading her texts and had not sent her usual Wordle updates.
People are also reading…
- Deceased in Cedar Falls shooting identified as Clear Lake man
- One person dead, another in critical condition as Cedar Falls police arrest two in shooting
- WATCH NOW: Denver couple's vintage Airstreams turn out to be aluminum time capsules
- Iowa DNR evicting staff from government-owned houses at state parks, including George Wyth
- Waterloo man killed in Bremer County crash
- Waterloo man arrested after police respond to report of shots fired
- Waterloo police pursue vehicle, arrest man after shots fired Sunday morning
- What a customer can do to address their high heating bill
- Waterloo man sentenced to prison for sex abuse
- Cedar Falls shooting was drug deal that fell through
- Three East High students sign letters of intent to play college football
- GUEST COLUMN: Price gouging may force nursing homes to close
- Woman struck by pickup while crossing street in Waterloo
- Two people hospitalized Saturday after car crashes into semi trailer south of Dunkerton
- GARY KROEGER: Iowa nice? Not at the Statehouse
"I didn't send my older daughter a Wordle (score) in the morning and that was disconcerting to her," Holt told WBBM.
Responding officers saw a broken window in the home and eventually located the homeowner held in the basement, the news release said. Officers determined she was not physically hurt, it added.
They found the suspect on the second floor of the home armed with several knives and, after attempting to arrest him, called for more forces to help take him into custody, the release said. The suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning and transferred to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Police said the suspect likely took his clothes off earlier Sunday during what investigators believe was a mental health crisis, before breaking into the home.
"The subject then awoke the victim armed with scissors and demanded the victim provide him assistance. The subject threatened the victim and collected all telephones/cell phones within the residence to disable the ability for the victim to communicate with anyone," the news release said. "The subject also placed the victim in the basement bathroom securing the door with a chair."
The suspect was charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect had no previous contacts and were not connected in any way, according to the release.
***
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
CNN's Joe Sutton and Kara Devlin contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!