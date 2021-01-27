A crocheted Bernie Sanders doll raised more than $40k for charity in an online auction

Keep scrolling to see the Twitter reaction to Bernie's mittens

"Senator Sanders has long been one of Meals on Wheels' biggest advocates, and it's incredible to see how his unexpected moment in the spotlight is inspiring others to join the fight to address senior hunger and isolation, as well," Jenny Young, vice president of communications for Meals on Wheels America, told CNN before the auction ended.

Last week, the Sanders campaign store started selling sweatshirts featuring the photo that inspired the countless memes, and all the proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels programs in Sanders' home state of Vermont.

Young told CNN that Meals on Wheels America is an official eBay charity and that King selected the organization to receive 100% of the sale.

"Amid the pandemic, the demand for Meals on Wheels has skyrocketed as more vulnerable older adults find themselves homebound and in need of this vital lifeline," said Young in a statement earlier this week. "The awareness for our cause is needed now more than ever, and on behalf of the entire nationwide network, we greatly appreciate the support."