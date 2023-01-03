'A constellation of incredibly bad luck' befell Bills safety Damar Hamlin, heart doctor says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in the wrong place at precisely the wrong time Monday night when a blow to his chest short-circuited his heart and plunged him into cardiac arrest.

He was in a better place afterward, with trained professionals and rescue equipment at the ready, and a Level 1 trauma center within a five-mile drive.

NFL brass, players and fans may need to wait another day or two for a better sense about how things play out for Hamlin, but a leading Buffalo heart doctor was hopeful Tuesday morning that things look promising based on what so far is known.

“I think the fact that they restored his normal heartbeat on the field before he went to the hospital is an encouraging sign,” said Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a cardiac electrophysiologist who nearly five years ago helped develop guidelines to manage patients with ventricular arrhythmias and prevent sudden cardiac death.

Curtis is not involved in treating Hamlin, 24, a second-year pro with the Bills, but said everything she has seen and read so far tells her that his treatment is going according to established protocol.

Once a patient is stabilized after sudden cardiac arrest, they are often intubated and their body temperature deliberately cooled, slowing it down so a patient can regroup while specialists start to screen for damage.

It’s possible, but unlikely, she said, that Hamlin can communicate during this process, which typically lasts 24 to 36 hours, as it did in September 2007, when Bills tight end Kevin Everett, then 25, suffered a serious neck injury on a kickoff return.

Everett was partially paralyzed during that hit but eventually regained his ability to walk.

Should Hamlin survive his cardiac arrest – and had no underlying heart condition – he may well return to good health, Curtis said.

Cardiac arrest is caused when the electrical system in the heart malfunctions. A heart attack – the blockage of a coronary artery – and almost any known heart condition can cause the heart to stop.

So can damage to the heart directly, including a sharp, sudden blow.

Such an injury, called Commotio cordis, is very rare, said Curtis, a SUNY Distinguished Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“It’s basically a constellation of incredibly bad luck…,” she said. “You can have a totally normal heart and have this happen.”

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S. each year, according to the American Heart Association.

CPR can help reverse cardiac arrest if performed within 4 minutes, Curtis said. A defibrillator can restore a normal heart rhythm within a few minutes.

Both measures, along with oxygen, were administered to Hamlin at Paycor Stadium before he was taken by ambulance at 9:25 p.m. Monday to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to broadcast reports following the injury Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills reported early Tuesday morning that Hamlin was sedated and remained in critical condition.

Hamlin would still be sedated today if trauma specialists put him into a state of hypothermia, Curtis said. They will have a much better idea of his condition as they slowly warm his body temperature.

“Then you're looking to see if somebody wakes up and could communicate with you, if there are any signs of neurological injury,” she said. “There are certain parts of the physical exam you can do that might give an indication as to whether there is any brain damage.

“The best way to tell is after a patient's warmed up. Then you can stop the sedation and see if they respond. See if they come to, see if they can follow commands and then eventually verbalize where they are … so I wouldn't say lack of communication today was a bad sign.”

