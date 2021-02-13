A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

“It gets everybody motivated, we see a little bit of hope," he said. “It's all about perception: you see people going out and moving around it makes everybody feel in a different mood."

In Portland, a couple married 55 years has special Valentine’s Day plans.

Gil and Mercy Galicia have barely left their home in almost a year since lockdowns began, said their daughter, Cris Charbonneau. They had seen their close-knit family, three children and six grandchildren spread across the country.

Like many seniors, the year has been especially hard on them. They immigrated from the Philippines in the 1960s and have lived in their home on a half-acre plot for more than 40 years.

Mercy, 80, is a cancer survivor and has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Gil, 88, used to go on daily walks at the mall to stay active, but he hasn’t for a year. He is fearful that the isolation has set them back, and he doesn't know how much longer they can manage living on their own.

“We’re losing years, COVID has stolen this time that’s so precious,” Charbonneau said.