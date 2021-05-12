A 95-year-old man just became the oldest organ donor in US history

Lockhart's family said he wanted to become an organ donor after his son, Stanley, healed the lives of 75 people through tissue donation and restored sight to two others through cornea donation after he died in 2010.

"When my brother was a donor after he passed away a few years ago, it helped my dad to heal," said Sharon White, Lockhart's daughter. "Today, knowing his life is continuing through others really is helping us through our grief too."

Lockhart's son-in-law, Bill Davis, said that Lockhart was a giving individual throughout his life. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a coal miner for more than 50 years.

"Anything he could do to help people he did. And this is just a way he's continuing to help people after his time on Earth is finished," Davis said. "If we could all be that way, I think the world would be a little bit better place for us to be in."

At Lockhart's funeral, his family asked everyone to register as an organ donor to honor his memory. Davis said some people indicated to him that they would answer that call, inspired by Lockhart's ability to save a life at age 95.

How to become an organ donor