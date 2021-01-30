A 709-day snow drought will come to an end on Sunday in Washington, DC

A developing Nor'easter

"Snow will move in from southwest to northeast late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with snow likely widespread by mid-late morning Sunday," said the weather service office in Baltimore and Washington, DC.

By Sunday afternoon into Monday, there is the potential of a changeover to sleet and freezing rain.

With the storm system still a few days away, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast about how much snow will fall in the Northeast.

"There seems to be a consensus amongst forecast models that moderate to heavy snow will occur from portions of Virginia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but there continues to be some uncertainty on the exact track of the low pressure Monday into Tuesday," Ward said. "This will have a significant impact on how much snow falls from New York City into New England. A storm system that tracks parallel to the coast would provide greater snowfall, while a more eastward track out to sea would limit snow totals in New England."

That could make the difference in places like Boston and New York City seeing 4 inches of snow or a foot.