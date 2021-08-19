A 1980s ban on CFCs to heal the ozone layer is also shaving degrees off global warming, study says

A landmark report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published earlier this month showed that average global temperatures are already at least 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and that will likely hit 1.5 degrees Celsius sometime in the 2030s.

That already means extreme weather like heatwaves, which can contribute to wildfires, and heavy rainfall and storms, which can cause flooding, will become more frequent and intense. But the more the Earth warms, the worse these weather events are likely to become.

Paul Young, an atmospheric and climate scientist from Lancaster University and the study's lead author, told CNN that there would have been "drastic consequences" in areas like agriculture and human health.

"Thankfully, this is now a scenario that is science fiction. But as you can imagine, the consequences would have been absolutely dire," he said.

"It's kind of hard to imagine, but you could think of us as humans all in wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, caked in sunscreen, only going outside for five to 10 minutes a day when the sun was out. I think it would have been quite apocalyptic really, and it would have been a problem all over the world."