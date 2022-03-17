 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, Landsberg said.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said.

Read more on the crash here:

