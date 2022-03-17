A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.
The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, Landsberg said.
One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said.
Photos: 9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Students make their way to a special chapel service on the campus of University of the Southwest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
A damaged pickup truck sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
The damage bus sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Officials block the entrance to University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, a day after six members of the school's golf team and their coach, were killed in a crash in Texas. Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
A makeshift memorial to the student golfers and University of the Southwest golf coach killed in Tuesday's fiery crash in Texas is displayed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Cedar Attanasio
A shrine to the student golfers and University of the Southwest golf coach killed in a fiery crash in Texas on March 15 as seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Cedar Attanasio
A woman stands at the entrance to the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A security guard stands at the entrance to the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Golfers finish a round near a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest who were killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
A flag flies a half staff at the University of the Southwest, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Students and a golf coach from the school were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
University of the Southwest Mustang banners hang on light poles outside the student life center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Andy Brosig/Hobbs News-Sun via AP)
Andy Brosig
